Man shot outside of bar in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot outside of a bar after an altercation in Downtown Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. on Walker Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the arm. According to HPD, a woman was with her dog at Neil’s Bahr when a drunk guy accidentally stepped on the dog.

According to police, a man who was with the woman got into an altercation with the drunk guy, and then one of them went into their car to get a gun.

One man was shot in the arm and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

According to HPD, the suspect’s sister was at the scene and tried to convince her brother to come back.

The suspect returned to the scene and was arrested, police said.