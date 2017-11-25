× Missing 15-year-old found safe and sound

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A reported missing 15-year-old boy in Harris County has been found safe and sound Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Day, 15, ran away from a group home facility in the 13600 block of Walter Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Day is 5 feet and 5 inches tall with light brown and blonde hair. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black sweat pants.

According to deputies, Day has medical and behavioral issues.