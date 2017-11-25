× Teen shot after attempting to rob a homeowner in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager was shot after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in his driveway in northeast Harris County Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO deputies responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 18800 block of Remington Springs Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies were approached by a homeowner who mentioned that four teenagers attempted to rob him at gunpoint in his residential driveway.

According to deputies, the homeowner then pulled out his handgun and started shooting at the teens. The man shot one of the teens twice.

The teenagers then fled to their home, a neighborhood’s patrol officer said.