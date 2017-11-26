× HFD: House fire leaves 1 dead, 1 severely injured in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are investigating a house fire that left one dead and one with severe burn injuries in northwest Houston Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department responded to a house fire call around 2:04 a.m. located in the 600 block of Granite Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a man lying in the yard with severe burns. The man was transported to Memorial Hermann.

A woman was found dead inside the home, according to HFD.

HFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.