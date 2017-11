Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Players with the Houston Dynamo are only one game away from the MLS Cup finals.

This upcoming game will have to be one of the best for the team, so they can have a chance of advancing.

Houston Dynamo lost the first leg of the Western Conference Championship to the Seattle Sounders – score being 2-0 on Tuesday.

The team will have to win Thursday's game in Seattle -- scoring at least three goals to advance.

The Dynamo hit the pitch at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.