Man dies in car crash after hitting a tree and brick wall in Katy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A man was involved in a fatal car crash after hitting a tree and brick wall in Katy, Texas Saturday night.

The accident happened 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of Enchanted Meadow Lane and Concord Glen Lane in Katy.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, 48, lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, slammed into a tree and brick wall.

The 48-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to Texas State Troopers.