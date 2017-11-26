× Motorcyclist not wearing a helmet, killed in crash near Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Downtown Houston Sunday morning.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. about a motorcycle crash on Navigation Boulevard near N. York Street.

According to HPD, apparently the motorcyclist was traveling on Navigation and entered a curve in the road. The driver failed to maintain control of the motorcycle, came off the bike and slid 150 yards.

Both the bike and the driver went off the roadway, police said.

According to police, the man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional vehicles were involved in this accident, police said.

According to police, witnesses saw the motorcyclist drinking alcohol before the crash.

Medical examiners are investigating if alcohol was a primary factor in this accident.