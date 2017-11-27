× 10-year-old girl crashes truck into home, tells police “I wanted to kill people”

LOUISVILLE, KY—Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl allegedly crashed into a residence Friday to deliberately kill people.

Homeowner Joshua Pate said he is still in shock after overhearing the young girl talking to police.

“She said ‘I wanted to kill people’ and he said ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ and she said ‘I wanted to kill people,” Pate said.

Prior to crashing into Pate’s home, the juvenile crashed into the car of Kristina Bryan who says her car is now totaled.

“Where was the parents when this little girl even got into the car? How did this little girl even get access to the keys?” said Bryan.

Pate is also looking for those responsible after his five children survived the harrowing experience.

“The loveseat slid around and made kind of like a barrier – the back of the loveseat is kind of tall, like, this high, and I think the kids just slid with the loveseat,” Pate said.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help Pate and his family while his land lord works to repair his home.