91-year-old man killed while crossing street in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an vehicular accident that claimed the life of a 91-year-old man over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 15400 block of South Post Oak at 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a blue Toyota Tundra was headed northbound on South Post Oak when the victim tried to cross the street, not at a crosswalk.

The driver was not able to stop in time and struck the victim. The victim as pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was questioned and released.