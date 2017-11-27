× Child pornography suspect’s bond revoked after he tried to continue relationship with victim, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested a man accused of forming an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl months after he released on bond for possession of child pornography.

Brigido Santos Marroquin, 22, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Constables obtained search warrants for online accounts and a residence, where they found evidence of sexually explicit photographs exchanged between the suspect and juvenile.

In April, Marroquin was arrested and charged with three counts of felony possession of child pornography. While out on bond for these charges, investigators were tipped off that Marroquin continued to communicate with the victim in a sexually explicit manner.

On Nov. 21, the suspect appeared in court and his initial bond was revoked.

Marroquin is now being held on a 800,000 bond.