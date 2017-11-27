× Coast Guard assists man aboard sailboat taking on water

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard assisted a man aboard after taking on water off Hatteras Island in North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington responded to a notification around 1:35 p.m. about a man taking on water while on his 46-foot sailboat.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small and 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews were launched about 13 miles east of Hatteras Inlet to assist the man.

Upon arrival, the MLB crew dewatered the sailboat, and a Station Hatteras Inlet personnel provided first aid to the injured man.

The man suffered from lacerations to his arm while trying to repair his boat.