Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GELENA PARK, Texas — After Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston Independent School District, the staff was forced to pull together and push forward— including HISD Principal Pagie Hohos.

Hohos has been working double duty, acting as principal for both Pleasantville Elementary and Robinson Elementary, since the unexpected closure of Cloverleaf Elementary.

How does she juggle this education act? Find out in this week's...Day in the Life.