× FLOTUS helps decorate the White House for the holidays

CNN—First lady Melania Trump helped unveil this year’s holiday theme — “time-honored traditions”.

The white house says the first lady personally selected every detail of this year’s holiday season.

And she had a good deal of help — with about 150 volunteers from 29 states spending more than 16-hundred hours decorating over the thanksgiving holiday.

And there’s plenty of holiday items to put up — more than 12-thousand ornaments and 18-thousand feet of strung lights for starters.

Then there’s the official white house Christmas Tree — an 18-foot tall balsam that’s now set up in the white house blue room.