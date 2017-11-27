Houston Police Department 32nd Annual Comida Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- While some of us are still eating thanksgiving left overs, the Houston Police Department is working to feed all Houstonians this holiday season.

What started as one "do-good officer" looking to help the less fortunate 32 years ago, has grown into the largest food drive in the city. This years drive was sponsored by HPD, Pepsi, and Fiesta, which served as the official drop off spot for donations.

HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo says its a chance for volunteers to work alongside the same officers who protect their communities.

Last year's drive raised $72,000 and kept 3,500 families fed and this years volunteers aim to top those numbers.