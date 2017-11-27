How to spot fake merch while shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—When you shop this weekend don't get bamboozled by fake name brands.

That's what happened to a bunch of shoppers in China during "Singles Day" -- their version of Black Friday. A New York Times writer who usually scopes out the scene in China spotted these. Check out the Jumpan's fat rear.

After China's big "singles' day" online shopping binge, survivors share stories of the fake rubbish they bought, like these Jordans. pic.twitter.com/DQVy6ZBXuQ — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) November 20, 2017

For years folks have gotten away with selling wookies, but this takes it to another level!

MJ isn't the only one inspiring the frauds.

Rihanna's own uncle was allegedly selling fake versions of her Fenty X Puma brand! Sources say when RiRi went back to her home island of Barbados she reportedly caught him red handed!

Well, whether it's fake Jordan's or fake Gucci, there are apps out there designed to help us detect a fraud.

Validactor and Entrupy scans products on site and gives you the results in minutes.

So, unless you wanna J-walk with a weird dude on your shoe -- it's better to be safe than sorry!