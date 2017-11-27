× HPD: Gunman still at large after man killed in drive-by shooting

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the victim — believed to be in his late teens or early 20s — was shot around 5:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of S. Gessner Road. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from gun shot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses reported seeing a 2016 or 2017 black Chrysler 300 fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.