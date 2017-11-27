#LetHerLive: First daughters defend Malia Obama
CAMBRIDGE, MA — Malia Obama is all grown up y’all!
People are throwing a fit over a video of the oldest Obama daughter allegedly blowing smoke rings in a bathroom. Not only that, there’s a TMZ video swimming around the internet of Malia playing tonsil hockey with a dude at a tailgate!
Riveting right?
The videos have gained plenty of attention, but a few first daughters are coming to Malia’s defense!
Social media is in the same boat, and are taking to the Twittersphere with #LetHerLive.
Most everyone thinks she’s just living her life as a regular college student!
No word yet on what Barack and Michelle think of all this, but with B.O.’s puff puff past, maybe he won’t be that upset?