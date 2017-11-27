× Man accused of shoving newborn’s face during argument with woman in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man is accused of shoving a newborn’s face during an argument in southeast Houston Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Tomas Robles , 31, has been charged with injury to a child.

HPD officers responded to a disturbance call around 6:50 p.m. at 5714 Turtle Creek Road about a man arguing with a woman.

During the argument, Robles forcibly took the 6-week-old from the woman’s arms, then shoved the infant’s face with his hand, police said. A family member took the baby from Robles as he and the woman continued to argue.

The baby was transported to a local hospital. No injuries were sustained.

The relationship between Robles and the child is not known.