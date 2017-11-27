× Man in stable condition after shooting in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting-related incident that happened on Nov. 22 in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. at 8311 Flossie Mae while a man, 25, was sitting his car visiting an acquaintance. A suspect went up to the man’s car and started shooting at him.

According to HPD, the victim drove away from the scene and stopped at a nearby gas station to call for help.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital in stable condition. The 25-year-old sustained wounds to one of his eyes and wrists, police said.

According to investigators, the victim knows the suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.