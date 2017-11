HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man’s body was found Friday morning outside Ortiz Middle School.

Investigators said the victim, believed to be in his between 25 to 35 years old, was found around 9:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of Telephone Road.

He died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.