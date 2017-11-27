× Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2017

LAS VEGAS—South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters took the crown Sunday night in Las Vegas during the 66th Anniversary of the Miss Universe Pageant. Ninety-two women from around the globe participated setting the record for most contestants ever to compete in the competition.

Nel-Peters, 22 beat runner-ups, Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica to become the second woman from her home country to earn the crown.

Along with the title, Nel-Peters gets a yearlong salary, luxury apartment in New York City for a year and a host of prizes. Nel-Peters says she will use her reign to champion HIV/Aids and self-defense causes.