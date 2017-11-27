Non-profits hope to raise big money on #GivingTuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- After a week of feasting and Black Friday deals this Tuesday take sometime to help others on global giving day.

That's right! It's that time again for #GivingTuesday and for many non-profits its the biggest donation time of the year.

"We are so excited," said Megan Ortiz, founder of Big Give Houston. "We're ready to raise some major money from Houston area non-profits tomorrow."

Big Give Houston is a 24-hour online fundraiser where you can donate to over 300 of their local groups.

Harvey hurt non-profits like the Houston Area Women's Center that helps survivors affected by domestic and sexual violence.

"In the wake of Hurricane Harvey non-profits like ours lost a lot so we rely on big days like Giving Tuesday to encourage people to give back," said Chau Nguyen, chief marketing officer of the center.

From women empowerment to education and disease prevention their are many options to choose from.

When it comes to education the Houston office of the United Negro College Fund raises scholarship money for minority students.

"Private and Public Historically Black Colleges provides scholarship opportunities to 24 percent of all African-American low income students in STEM and this is a STEM city so lets get to giving," said Juana Collins, director of the UNCF Houston Office.

So take your pick and give to a cause and if you donate on Facebook the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match certain donations.