PHOTOS: ‘Tis the season for ‘Zoo Lights’

HOUSTON – Tis’ the season for TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo. This seasonal spectacular features more than two million sparkling LED lights, twinkling replicas of zoo animals, the return of Candy the Zoo Lights Zebra, and a 33-foot-tall, glittering Christmas tree.

From Nov. 18 through Jan. 14, the Houston Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland, and one of Houston’s most well-loved holiday traditions. Guests will sip hot chocolate as they stroll through the beautiful Houston Zoo grounds and take in the sights and sounds of the season. Fifteen miles of earth-friendly LED lighting illuminate the zoo’s historic oak trees and decorate the paths to light the way.

New this year is a special sensory-friendly Zoo Lights night on Nov. 28. This night is designed for guests with sensory sensitivities and their family. On this night, guests can expect a smaller crowd, quieter music, limited flashing lights, and two designated quiet areas.

Additional specialty nights include Military Mondays on December 4, 11 and 18 and First Responder Nights on December 5, 12, and 19. During these evenings, members of the military and first responders can enter for only $9 when they buy online and show their professional ID at the gate.

Zoo Lights sights include a Texas-themed area presented by TransCanada, as well as “Holly Berry,” a 1958 Cadillac with a light show set to holiday tunes. Other features include the Holiday Train Village presented by Macy’s, the Enchanted Forest, and Candy, the interactive talking zebra, presented by H-E-B.

During the nightly event, the zoo animals settle down for their long winter’s nap, and the star attraction is the lights. To see the zoo’s animals, guests are encouraged to visit the Houston Zoo during regular daytime hours.

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights is a separately-ticketed event, held daily starting at 6:00 p.m. The zoo closes for the day at 5:00 p.m. and re-opens as TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights at 6:00 p.m. On Prime nights, the event will stay open until 11 p.m. For more information, including nights of operation, or to purchase tickets, visit www.HoustonZoo.org/zoolights.

$11.95 Value Nights, Member

$16.95 Value Nights, Non-Member

$16.95 Prime Nights, Member

$19.95 Prime Nights, Non-Member

LED Lights Help Wildlife

The Houston Zoo saves wildlife by only using energy-saving LED lights during TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights. The LED lights are using 85% less power than incandescent lights, allowing the Houston Zoo to conserve a lot of energy.

Tons of holiday lights end up in landfills which spill over into animals’ natural homes. To help cut down on this waste, the Houston Zoo has recycled more than 7,000 pounds of holiday lights to date. Everyone can save wildlife by recycling broken or old holiday lights at the Houston Zoo throughout Zoo Lights. From Nov. 18 –Jan. 14 guests can bring in unwanted strings of holiday lights to help protect wildlife. Save money on electricity bills and save wildlife by using LED lights at home.