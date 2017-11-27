Rice lets go of David Bailiff as football head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Rice parted ways with football coach David Bailiff, Monday closing out the 2017 season with a 1-11 record.

"I have enjoyed an amazing 11 years at Rice and been blessed to offer so many outstanding young men a chance to gain a great education and bring Rice many great moments on the field," Bailiff said in a statement released by Rice. "My sincerest hope is that the current players and those who will join them in the future can find even greater success in the years to come."

Bailiff took the Owls to four bowl games, winning three. In 2013, Rice won Conference USA. That season and in 2008, Bailiff was named Conference USA Coach of the Year.

To hear more about the decision from Rice University Director of Athletics Joe Karlgaard, watch the video above.