Soul Train Awards 2017: The winners

(CNN) — It was a big night for Bruno Mars at this year’s Soul Train Awards.

The ceremony aired Sunday and Mars led the night’s winners, taking home awards for best R&B/Soul male artist, video of the year, album/mixtape of the year, song of the year and best dance performance.

Singer SZA won best new artist and best R&B/Soul female artist.

Presented by BET and hosted by singer Erykah Badu, the night included third annual Lady of Soul honorees SWV performing a medley of their top hits including “I’m So Into You,” and “Weak” before being joined by rappers Method Man and U-God for their song “Anything.”

Singers Ro James, Jessie J. and Luke James performed a medley of Toni Braxton hits as part of a tribute before she took to the stage to sing.

Here’s a list of some of the Soul Train Award winners:

Best New Artist

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae

Album/Mixtape of the Year

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)

Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

SZA

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars — “That’s What I Like”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Cranes in the Sky” — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Best Collaboration

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”