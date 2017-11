× Trump goes after CNN on Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Trump versus CNN: what else is new?!

The prez went to Twitter, again, to say how much he hates CNN and confessed his love for Fox News.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Safe to say, CNN isn’t going to take the smack talk lying down, and clapped back.

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst šŸŽ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken on CNN.Ā Remember when he tweeted this?

Yeah, we have a feeling it won’t be the last time either!