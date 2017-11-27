× UNBELIEVABLE! Liquor store robber calmly waves gun at clerk, customers before leaving with handful of cash

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a calm crook who kept a cool demeanor while robbing a southeast Houston liquor store at gunpoint.

At 8:16 p.m. on Halloween, a man entered the Ralston Liquor Store, located at 3149 Southmore.

According to police, he man approached the employee at the counter, pulled out a handgun, and then demanded the money from the cash register.

During the robbery, the man told the customers to go to the back of the store. Once the suspect had the money, he then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing between 170 amd 180 pounds.

He has black hair and a dark complexion, and was wearing a black and gray hoodie.

Police released video of the robbery in hopes of tracking down the suspect, who faces aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.