Video Shows Truck Crash Into Gym in Broad Daylight

LOS ANGELES, Calif—A white pickup truck crashed into a gym and landed in the middle of an exercise area Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, surveillance footage from the gym, Real Fitness, shows the truck bust through the walls and fly onto the floor where a man can be seen standing just seconds before. Debris is seen flying around the truck as it lands on the gym floor.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning when the driver of the truck lost control due to an unknown medical condition, an LAPD official said. No one was injured but the driver, who suffered minimal wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and is said to be around 30 to 40 years old. Officials did not have further information on his condition.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this article.