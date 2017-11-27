Wrong-way driver causes major crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning involving an alleged wrong-way driver in the Upper Kirby area.

Around midnight, officers were searching for the driver, who investigators said was moving at high speeds on Interstate 59 near Cavalcade Street before passing through Downtown. The search came to an end when the suspect clipped a truck and then slammed head on into a red sedan at Newcastle.

Investigators said two other vehicles were unable to avoid the crash.

In total, five vehicles were involved in the collision, including the suspect’s.

At least one person in the red sedan and the suspect were taken to the hospital.