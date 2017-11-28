× $30K bond set for man accused of shooting 4-year-old boy, threatening victim’s father

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged a man accused of shooting a 4-year-old boy.

Nahum Flores, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault since the shooting on Nov. 24.

Investigators said Flores shot the child and then pointed his weapon at the victim’s father. The suspect threatened to kill the father if he tried to call police, court documents said. Officers noted the suspect’s behavior was erratic and highly unusual.

Court documents said it’s been requested that the suspect be prohibited from having contact with the victim and his family, turn over all of his firearms and not be able to reside in a place with firearms.

The suspect’s bond is set at $30,000.