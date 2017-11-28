GivingTuesday is here and nonprofits are helping with Harvey Relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--#GivingTuesday is here and non-profit organizations from around the globe are raising money for a cause.

"Especially after Thanksgiving and right before Christmas, it's inspiring to see everybody who wants to give back," said Houston Children's Charity spokesperson Caitlyn Pesl.

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to use their money to give back and Houston donations are still going to Harvey relief.

"When Harvey came through it affected every non-profit, they're helping Houstonians out from a day to day basis," said founder and director of Big Give Houston, Megan Ortiz.

Director of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Exchange, Nyla Spooner says families are still in need because larger groups can take too long to help.

"There's still thousands of families that are waiting on aid from FEMA and other organizations and they just really need help getting back on their feet," said Spooner.

Houston Children's Charity is focused on helping the kids through this holiday season.

"We hope to affect millions of children every year through our programs, through Better Night Sleep, through Christmas and 100 percent of the proceeds from our programs go straight back yo the children," said Pesl.