Goat Gifts? Charitable gift ideas for #GivingTuesday

Houston -- Today Is #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that always falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

So why not give a goat as a gift? Goats are one of the most impactful charitable gifts you can give.

Deborah Johns with humanitarian agency, World Vision, joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about Giving Tuesday and the lasting impact you can have on others. The best part is if you purchase something from their Gift Catalog, they will match it.

Last year, over 1600 people in Houston purchased more than $481,000 worth of holiday gifts from World Vision's Gift Catalog. Click here for more and happy holidays!