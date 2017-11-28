× Gunman who threatened members at church in Fifth Ward arrested, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at the members of his church.

Keanu Randolph is charged with retaliation and evading arrest.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Sunrise Baptist Church in the 2700 block of Bringhurst Street. Police said Randolph had an issued with certain members of the church and was told to leave.

He returned to the church moments later and pointed a pistol at the members.

When police arrived at the church, the suspect had already left on foot.

He was later arrested.

No reports of anyone being injured.