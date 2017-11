× Hazmat crews cleaning up hazardous spill on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is responding to a hazardous material spill Tuesday on the Katy Freeway, city officials confirmed.

The incident happened near the 610 west loop and North Post Oak. It was reported around 9:25 a.m.

Due to heavy traffic, residents are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until further notice.

There is no shelter-in-place or evacuation order in effect at this time.