× Jay Z and other Hip-Hop stars dominate 60th annual Grammy nominations

(CNN) — Nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”

Singer Andra Day revealed the nominations in four categories: record of the year, song of the year (which goes to the writers), best new artist and album of the year.

The Latin single “Despacito” keeps its winning streaking alive by snagging nominations for both song of the year and record of the year.

Rapper Jay-Z scored nominations in those two categories as well as album of the year for “4:44.”

Joining “Despacito” and “4:44” as song of the year nominees were “Issues,” “1-800-273-8255,” and “That’s What I Like.”

In addition to “4:44,” “Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino, “DAMN” by Kendrick Lamar, “Melodrama” by Lorde and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars were nominated for best album.

In the record of the year category, “Redbone” by Childish Gambino, “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars joined “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber and “The Story Of O.J.” by Jay-Z.

Best new artist nominees are Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.

There were a few surprises snubs. Wildly popular singer Ed Sheeran was shut out of the major categories. He was nominated for best pop solo performance for “Shape of You” and “Divide” nabbed a nomination for best pop vocal album.

The major categories were dominated by artists of color — bucking the trend in Hollywood, which has often been criticized for its lack of diversity in award nominees.

Freshman rapper Cardi B dethroned Taylor Swift this year for the number one spot on the charts with her hit “Bodack Yellow” and has now also scored her first Grammy nod for best rap performance and best rap song.

In the former category, the rapper is competing against her new fiancé, rapper Offset, whose group Migos is also nominated for their hit, “Bad And Boujee” featuring best new artist nominee Lil Uzi Vert.

For the first time, all voting members will cast their their awards votes online rather than by paper ballot.

The following is a list of some of the nominees:

Record of the year

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Album of the year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like”

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – Pink

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” – Chris Cornell

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“No Good” – Kaleo

“Go To War” – Nothing More

Best rock album

“Emperor Of Sand” – Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct ” – Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More

“Villains” – Queens Of The Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs

Best rap performance

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best rap album

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” – Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody

“Flower Boy ” – Tyler, The Creator

Best country song

“Better Man”

“Body Like A Back Road”

“Broken Halos”

“Drinkin’ Problem”

“Tin Man”

Best country album

“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

The full list of nominees can be found at Grammy.com.

The Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.