Man accused of fatally shooting Atascocita graduate turns himself in

ATASCOCITA, Texas — The man accused of shooting an Atascocita graduate student has been charged with murder after turning himself in.

Mario Williams, 29, allegedly shot Devon Wade, 28, in the head late Sunday inside the victim’s home on Crestline Road.

Investigator said Williams, who has been identified as the victim’s boyfriend, was asked to leave the home multiple times by the victim. The suspect left being escorted out, but then returned a second time.

The victim’s twin brother said he was awoken by the sound of two gunshots, according to prosecutors.

“He immediately looked at his security system, and saw a male that matched the physical description of a male friend of his brother, who he knows by name and sight to be Mario Williams,” a prosecutor said in court Tuesday morning.

When the brother came to the room, officials said he found his brother on the floor bleeding.

The suspect initially left the crime scene, but later turned himself in.

His bond has been set at $100,000.