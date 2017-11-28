NASA invents a tire the doesn’t go flat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, OH --Officials at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland have created a woven-mesh metal tire that can actually remember its original shape.

The plan is to help the mars curiosity rover survive the rough terrains of the red planet. With hopes of one day having the tire placed on every vehicle worldwide.

NASA is no stranger to great inventions. The space program helped to introduce cell phone cameras, the computer mouse cordless appliances, memory foam, water filters, and golf clubs.