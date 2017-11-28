× Police: Family of 4, driver injured in rollover crash in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — At least five people were injured — including two small children — during a rollover accident Monday night in Galveston, investigators confirmed.

Investigators said a family of four was ridding in a red car near 47th Street and Avenue Q when they were involved in a accident with a black truck around 8:30 p.m. Both vehicles rolled onto the front lawn of a house.

Firefighters were forced to use a handsaw to remove the family members from their vehicle. Fire crews also had to stable the family’s vehicle. The Galveston County Health System said the mother and one of the children were seriously injured.

The children, who’ve been described as a boy and girl around 8 years old, their father and the suspect were all taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the black truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.