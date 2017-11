Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --It's no surprise that having a home extremely decorated and personalized is not going to help get it off the market.

But, families should still be able to enjoy the holidays, so how much decor is too much? Anne Marie Carson and Shelley Barndollar of Showhomes Houston joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to share some professional tips for viewers who have their homes on the market and are unsure how to decorate for the holidays.

