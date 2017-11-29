After cleaning up Harvey damage, it’s ‘on with the show’ at the Alley Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - In the performing arts, the phrase "the show must go on" is often used. At the Alley Theatre, workers put in extra hours to make sure that was truly the case this holiday season. In August, the Alley Theatre took on 10 feet of water in its lower level theater during Hurricane Harvey.

"Eighty-four thousand props were under water," said Dean Gladden, Alley Theatre's managing director. "The biggest problem for us was getting all the electrical done so we could get the big theater upstairs on."

Hundreds of people put in extra hours of work so that three months after Harvey, "A Christmas Carol" has started performances once again. The show runs until Dec. 30.

"The show has been part of people's Christmas traditions and holiday traditions in Houston for almost 30 years," resident company member Jay Sullivan said. "It's probably the most meaningful performance of 'A Christmas Carol' I've been a part of."

