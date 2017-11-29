× Astros AJ Hinch named 2017 Manager of the Year by Baseball America

HOUSTON — Baseball America has named AJ Hinch of the Houston Astros the 2017 Manager of the Year, the team announced Wednesday. He is the second manager in the franchise’s history to win the title since Larry Dierker in 1998.

Hinch guided the Astros to a 101-61 record and thier first World Series Championship in franchise history. The Astros 101 regular season wins marked the third-highest win total in the Majors and the second-highest in franchise history. In his three seasons on the job, Hinch has posted a 271-215 regular season record, two playoff appearances and a 14-9 postseason record, with those 14 wins representing the most by an Astros manager in postseason history.

This is the second postseason award for Hinch, as he also earned a 2017 Esurance MLB Award as Major League Baseball’s Best Manager. Hinch also finished third in the voting for the BBWAA AL Manager of the Year Award, his second time to be a finalist for that honor.