Caught on Cam: Crook takes off with zebra head in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Not all crime stories are black and white -- but this one is -- and it was caught on camera!

Stacy Scott lives in Anchorage, Alaska and has a doorbell camera -- the kind that uses an app so you can actually see who's ringing the bell. She never expected to see a stranger taking off with her zebra....named George!

George is actually a taxidermy zebra head she got from a friend awhile back. He`s been hanging out in her living room ever since. "Just something fun and whimsical," Scott says. "I was about to dress him up for Christmas actually. Something to make someone smile."

In addition to George, the thief got away with thousands of dollars in clothing and jewelry. The whole thing went down in broad daylight and get this, the get-away car was a cab!

It didn't take cops long to run down the cab company and nab the brazen burglar at a nearby hotel where she was dropped off. They arrested a 38-year-old woman named Desiree Fuller.

Renee Oistad, spokesperson for the Anchorage Police Department., said," In the case of a people mover bus or a cab company, we can call dispatches of those companies and find out where they picked people up, where they dropped them off."

And though police have recovered some of her items, poor George the zebra may be long gone. He hasn't shown up anywhere, yet, but Stacy still has hope!

We're not sure whether the criminal has done this sort of thing before. But let's face it, thieves don't usually change their M-O. Just like zebras don't usually change their stripes!

