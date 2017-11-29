× Caught on Camera: Suspects grab cash, cigarettes during convenience store robbery in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera robbing a Valero store in northwest Houston.

According to police, two armed men entered the Valero, located at 1723 West 43rd Street, at 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 17.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk, handed him a duffel bag and demanded the money from the register. The other man immediately walked around the counter, while pointing the gun at the clerk, and began to take the money from the cash drawer.

The suspect that handed the clerk the duffel bag then also walked around the counter and removed several packs of cigarettes from the display case. The suspects then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The robbery was captured on surveillance video, which has been released to the public.

The first suspect is said to be between 20 and 25 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and was wearing black clothing, a red bandana and white shoes.

The second suspect also appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a black jacket, red shirt, black pants, and white and black shoes.

Both men were armed with handguns and are facing aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges.