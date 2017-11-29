HOUSTON—Grego weighs in on the popular topics of the day. From Matt Lauer to North Korea and 2018 Grammy noms. Grego shares how he feels about morals and integrity and the state of America in today’s Closing Comments.
Closing Comments: Todays headlines! Sex, scandal and war, Grego weighs in
-
Closing Comments: Society moral overhaul
-
Closing Comments: Phony and distasteful Grego weighs in on the Las Vegas visitor’s commercial
-
Closing Comments: Starve the Beast– Grego talks Marshawn Lynch and the national anthem
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: America
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday 9/22/17
-
-
Closing Comments: Grego makes good on World Series bet
-
Closing Comments: Remembering 9/11
-
Closing Comments: Put the phone down and drive