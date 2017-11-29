× FEMA announces final deadline to apply for Hurricane Harvey assistance

HOUSTON— The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Wednesday that Houstonians still seeking assistance for Hurricane Harvey damage must apply by November 30th in order to be eligible.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged homes.

Additional grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical, dental, child care, funeral, burial, moving, storage, vehicle repairs replacing essential household items and some clean-up items.

There are many ways to register:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS -Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585 ). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

(voice, -Video Relay Service) (TTY: ). Multilingual operators are available (press for Spanish). Via the FEMA app , available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app.

, available for and mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app. Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Find the location of nearby DRCs online at www.fema.gov/DRC.

The following information is helpful when registering:

Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).

Current mailing address.

Current telephone number.

Insurance information.

Total household annual income.

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

For additional information on Harvey recovery from the City of Houston, visit houstonrecovers.org.