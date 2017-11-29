× HPD: Three masked men rob Whataburger in SW Houston at gunpoint

HOUSTON — Police are searching for three men accused of robbing a Whataburger in southwest Houston at gunpoint.

The suspects entered the fast-food restaurant on Westheimer Road and Timmons Lane around 11 p.m. Investigators said the suspects were masked and armed with semi-automatic weapons as they robbed the employees and customers.

The group reportedly made off with cash, wallets and cellphones.

No reports of anyone being injured.

Anyone with information related to the case should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).