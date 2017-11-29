Jadeveon Clowney, Johnathan Joseph and Alex Bregman help give back to those in need at JCPenney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Texans stars Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph, as well as Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, teamed up with JCPenney to help bring joy on "Giving Tuesday."

The sports stars helped 16 kids from the YMCA of Greater Houston go on a shopping spree, with each kid getting $100 to spend. The athletes also helped surprise three local families from the YMCA affected by Hurricane Harvey, presenting them with $5,000 to purchase holiday gifts and other necessities, as well as new washer/dryer sets courtesy of LG.