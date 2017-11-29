× Man charged with murder after claiming 14-year-old shooting victim was an ‘unknown intruder’

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a 43-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl, who investigators said threatened to expose their inappropriate relationship.

On July 20, deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 19000 block of River Brook Drive around 5:20 a.m. Investigators met with the homeowner, Anthony Valle, who claimed the victim, Layla Ann Ramos, was an unknown burglar.

Ramos died at the home after being shot twice, deputies said.

In the months that followed, HCSO homicide detectives opened an investigation into the shooting. Investigators found numerous inconsistencies in Valle’s statement and later discovered Valle had a relationship with Ramos that included drug use and possible sexual misconduct.