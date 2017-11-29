Mother: Missing 15-year-old girl with mental illness being manipulated by man she met on Snapchat

ORANGE, Texas — The mother of a missing 15-year-old girl with bipolar disorder claims her daughter is being manipulated by an older man she met on SnapChat. In an urgent plea for help on social media, Tammy Cox says her child is in a manic state due to being off her medication.

Heaven Ray Cox has been added to the National Exploitation Center for Missing Children website since her disappearance from Mauriceville, Texas on Nov. 26. The teen has blue eyes, blonde hair, stands at about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 113 pounds. She has pierced ears and may have a diamond stud nose ring.

The family claims the man told her that he would be in San Antonio for Thanksgiving and would pick her up.

Heaven Ray left a goodbye note for her parents with the message she wouldn’t have a phone before she disappeared. The mother said the man may have taken it away from her.

“I’m sure he has taken it from her, as it isn’t here, and I have torn her room apart,” Tammy Cox said on Facebook.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed its officers are searching for the missing teen. Investigators are waiting to receive a search warrant for cell phones.