New York man convicted on nearly 100 counts after raping, recording sex assaults of 2 children: DA

NEW YORK — A 35-year-old babysitter was convicted in New York on Tuesday for “repeatedly raping” two children and filming many of the assaults, some of which he set to music, authorities said.

Milton Narvaez was convicted on all charges including predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse, and promoting and possessing a sexual performance in child, according to a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The jury deliberated for an hour before finding him guilty on 98 counts.

Beginning in 2008, Narvaez repeatedly sexually abused a child he babysit for more than six years, according to the DA’s office. The child was 6 years old when the abuse began.

Narvaez also sexually abused another child in the storage room of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church, where he worked on the custodial staff, prosecutors said.

“There are few acts more horrific than the long-term sexual abuse of a child,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in the statement. “As a babysitter and custodian with access to children, Milton Narvaez abused his position to rape two children, before further exploiting them by recording video of the acts.”

With the recordings, Narvaez created some montages of videos and photographs that were set to music, authorities said.

The District Attorney’s Office discovered the sexual assaults while investigating child pornography, according to the statement.

“The children of this City will be safer with Milton Narvaez out of our homes and churches,” Vance said.

Narvaez is scheduled to return to court on Friday, KTLA sister station WPIX reported.

The maximum possible prison sentence he faces is 25 years to life, according to the New York Daily News.